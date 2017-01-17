DRYDEN, VA - Betty Sue Quillen went home to be with the Lord and her family on January 16, 2017. She passed away peacefully at the Lee Rehabilitation Center after an extended battle with cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Delena Quillen, her father Robert Lee Quillen, brothers: Jimmy Quillen, Harold Quillen, Jackie Lee Quillen and wife Fran Quillen, Gene Randall Quillen, Jerry Quillen and wife Margaret Quillen. Betty dedicated her life to caring for her parents and brothers. Her love and strength for her family was unfailing. Betty was a lifelong member of the Dryden United Methodist Church. Her strength and love extended into her 34 and a half year career as a teacher and librarian in the Lee County School System at Dryden High School. After retirement, she continued to work as a Librarian at Keokee High School.

Betty resided in Dryden, VA and spent the latter part of her life as a resident of The Laurels Assisted Living Center in Wise, VA where she was surrounded by love and care of friends and her nieces Pam Minton and Janet Giles.

Betty is survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Her lifelong friends: Carolyn Day, Betty Flanary and Suzie Baker.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 19, 2017, from 12p.m. until 2p.m. in the Sturgill Funeral Home chapel. Funeral services will be conducted at 2p.m with Rev. Joe Green, pastor of Broadstreet United Methodist Church and Rev. Barry Carver, pastor at Dryden United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden, VA. There will be a celebration of Betty’s life at Dryden Baptist Fellowship Hall immediately following the cemetery committal. Friends may call at the home of Pam Minton of Dryden, VA.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Southwest Cancer Center, 671 HWY 58 East, Norton, VA 24273 and/or Dryden Methodist Church, 206 Orr Rd., Dryden, VA 24243. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.