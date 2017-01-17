Betty Ann Holt Haren

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Rex D Haren, and parents John and Virginia Fink Holt.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Blair Haren Hickman (Timothy “Bo” Hickman) of Jonesborough, Johanna Haren of Austell, GA, and grandson, Zachary Hancock (Roger and Julie Hancock), along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-6:30 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6:30 pm with Rev. Amy Probst officiating.

The graveside service will be conducted on Friday at 10:45 am at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Ave., 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851.

