Vernon (Vern) Johnson

He is preceded in death by his wife, Jane Johnson; parents, Amos and Dora Johnson; and brothers and sisters.

Vernon is survived by his loving daughters, Missy (Rex) Cole, Kelley (Rocky) Russell, Kathy (Barry) Hardin; son, Mark J. (Terri) Sutfin; grandchildren, Addison and Mallie Cole, Kylie, Harper and Landry Russell, Adam, Brandon and Courtney Hardin, Ashley and Jacob Sutfin; and 8 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 18, 2017, from 1:00 pm till 2:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral ceremony will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Rex Cole officiating. The graveside service will follow at Johnson Family Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com