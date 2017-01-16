Pauline Price

She was born in Newport, TN on February 21, 1939 and was the daughter of Cora L. Marshall and Noah Ottinger.

Other than her parents Pauline was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Huel R. Price, sisters Lois Hite and brother-in-law, Tip Hite, Ruth Ottinger and brother, Ralph Masoner.

She is survived by her daughter, Huleen “Deanie” Miller of Kingsport, her precious grandson, Chris Miller of Shanghai, China. Her niece, Paulette Thompson, great niece Lisa Horn (Mike), Teresa Strickler (Kelly) and their children, Maidson and Katie Horn and Taylor Strickler.

She was a member of State Line Baptist Church.

A memorial service will be held in March.

The family wants to thank the 200 Wing at Wexford House.

