Natalie H. Kelly

Natalie’s early years were spent in Ocean County, New Jersey, where she met her future husband Franklin. She graduated in 1939 from New Jersey State Teacher’s College at Trenton (now The College of New Jersey), where she was a member of the Philomathean Sigma Sorority (nationally Phi Sigma Sigma). She began her teaching in Neptune City, NJ, served as a Red Cross motor corps volunteer in World War II, and married navy Lieutenant Kelly in 1942. Following the war, they moved to western Pennsylvania where they raised their three sons, were charter members of McKnight United Methodist Church, and made their lives for forty years, primarily in Ross Township, Allegheny County.

Natalie retired in 1980 from the Allegheny Intermediate Unit, where she was employed for 15 years as a secondary school teacher at the Zoar Home for Mothers and Babies in Allison Park, PA and served for a time on its Board. Following her husband’s retirement, Natalie lived for 18 years in Ellenton, FL. At the time of her death, Natalie was a resident of Masonic Village at Sewickley. Natalie loved her family, friends, and keeping up with the news of the world and of the PGA Tour. To the end of her life, she was able to look back lovingly on her 45-year marriage to Franklin, a career of teaching and service to others, stimulating travel, and a life close to a supportive family. Her family would like to extend their thanks to the caring staff at the Sturgeon Health Care Center at Masonic Village for their professionalism, support, kindness and compassion.

Visitation will be at Simons Funeral Home, 7720 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh 15237 on Sunday, January 22 from 1 - 4:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Masonic Village’s Retirement Living Clubhouse Assembly Room on Monday, January 23 at 1:00 p.m. A private interment will be in Allegheny Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Natalie’s memory to Masonic Villages of Pennsylvania c/o Masonic Village @ Sewickley 1000 Masonic Dr. Sewickley, PA 15143 or the charity of your choice.