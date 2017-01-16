George “Big Daddy” Williams

He was born in Corbin, KY and had lived in Kingsport for the past 72 years.

Mr. Williams served in the U. S. Army in the 101st Airborne Division during WWII. He was awarded the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart and the Presidential Citation.

Mr. Williams retired from Eastman Chemical after 33 years of service. He was former Commander of the VFW Charles DeWitt Byrd Post #3382 and a member of the Sullivan West Volunteer Fire Department where he served as Board President. He was a member of the Harley Owners Group “HOG” and Rolling Thunder. “Big Daddy” enjoyed riding his Harley with his family and friends.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend.

Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his daughter, Judy Sitton; mother, Mary Thacker Davidson and father, William McKinley Williams, Sr.

Surviving are his loving wife of 69 years, Edna Compton Williams; daughters, Barbara Creger and husband, Eddie and Sandra Williams; son, Michael Williams; 7 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.

Military Rites will follow at the Oak Hill III Mausoleum, conducted by the VFW Boone Dam Post #4933.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sullivan West Volunteer Fire Dept., 113 Rosemont St., Kingsport, TN 37660.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone that has been of service to Mr. Williams.

An online guest registry may be signed by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.

The care of George E. Williams and his family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.