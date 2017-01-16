He was preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Irene Kirk.

Gene is survived by his wife Charlotte Kirk of the home, sons Winston Wade and wife, Tammie of Woodway, VA, Jeff Kirk and wife, Andrea of Jasper, VA and Mike Kirk of Asheboro, N.C., one daughter Rosanna Delph and husband, Chris of Lake Panasoffkee, FL. He is also survived by his grandchildren Derrick and Amanda Kirk, Devon Wade, Hollie Meade, Tishia Bentley, Chris and Matt Delph, Santana and B.J. Carnes and Jordan Short, ten great-grandchildren, one brother Jim Kirk and wife, Jean of Hickory Flats, two nieces and two nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at the Province Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA with Josh Osteen and Paul Davis, Jr. officiating.

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM Tuesday until the time of the service.

A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday at Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, VA.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 AM Wednesday to go to the cemetery.

Military Rites will be conducted by local VFW Post #5715 and the Army National Guard Honors Team.

Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com Province Funeral Home of 42098 E. Morgan Ave. Pennington Gap, VA is in charge of the arrangements.

Phone 276-546-2456

Province Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family of Gene Kirk.