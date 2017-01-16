Bruce W. Cunningham

He was predeceased by his sister, Jean (Cunningham) Johnson, Rochester, NY.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; his children (and their spouses): Douglas (Syndra Scott) Cunningham, Pittsford, NY, Priscilla (Fred) Sperling, Glencoe, IL, and Carl (Anna Rogers) Cunningham, Raleigh, NC; eight grandchildren; and his brother, David Cunningham, Naples, NY.

Bruce was a graduate of Wesleyan University, Middletown, CT and Harvard Business School. He retired as treasurer of Tennessee Eastman Company in 1986 after 37 years of service in Rochester and Kingsport. Bruce spent his summers at his home on Canandaigua Lake in New York State and for many years traveled worldwide.

Bruce was very active in non-profit organizations. Active in Boy Scouts of America for over 75 years, Bruce was an Eagle Scout, Scoutmaster of three troops producing 46 Eagle Scouts during his tenure, and Scoutmaster to two World Jamboree troops. For the Sequoyah Council, he served as Board President and held many other leadership positions, including locating, building and funding Camp Davy Crockett. For the Southeast Region, BSA, he served as Treasurer and was a member of the National Council BSA. He was awarded the Silver Beaver for his service to the Sequoyah Council and the Silver Antelope for his service to the region. He also received the Distinguished Eagle Scout award; a prestigious award given each year to a select few Eagle Scouts, who 25 of more years after earning their Eagle, have demonstrated significant accomplishments for Scouting and other non-profit organizations.

At Holston Home for Children, which serves “less chance” children, Bruce was Board President for 12 years and raised $25 million for educational facilities on the campus. He was a member of Kiwanis for 43 years, serving as President and Lt. Governor. Signifying his love of the outdoors, over the past 50 years, he has worked over 6,000 hours building and renovating the Appalachian Trail. He served as a board member of the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy. He has also served many other non-profits.

A celebration of life service will be conducted 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at First Broad Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Joe Green officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall at the church.

Interment will be later at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sequoyah Council, BSA, P.O. Box 3010, Johnson City, TN 37602.

