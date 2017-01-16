Anastasia Adolfina Holtzclaw

She is preceded in death by her husband, William Earl Holtzclaw; mother, Eduarda Hurtado of Miami; father, Ernesto Portal Comas of Cuba; and sisters, Delfa Benita Evans of Miami and Francisca Protal Ruiz of Tampa.

Anastasia is survived by her loving daughter, Delfa Michelle Holtzclaw Caldwell of Kingsport; brother, Abraham Oliva of Miami; sisters, Adminda Vergara of Key West and Maria Margarita Echenique of Cuba; four grandchildren, Katie Caldwell Everhart & husband Charlie of Church Hill, Cody and Cameron Caldwell of Church Hill, and Kayci Caldwell of Kingsport; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday (January 18, 2017) from 9:00 am until 11 a.m. in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home.

Following the visitation, Fina will be laid to rest beside her husband, William Earl Holtzclaw in the Garden of Prayer at East Lawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Maria Lamphear, Brenda Depew, and Susan Holtzclaw for going out of their way to make Fina’s last days here as comfortable as possible.

Online condolences may be made to the Holtzclaw family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Holtzclaw family.