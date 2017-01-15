Tim was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. His employment history included the Kingsport Fire Dept., the U.S. Postal Service for twenty years and then Tim entered the ministry full time. He pastored several area Southern Baptist churches and served Vernon Heights Baptist Church, Kingsport, for fourteen years.

His favorite past times were playing golf and fishing with his brother, Gary. Tim was a 1969 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School where he was an outstanding baseball player. He played in the Minor Leagues for several years for the Kansas City Royals and the Cincinnati Reds. Tim was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of forty-five years, Liz Hale; daughters, Stephanie Hale and fiance’ Travis Goad, Jennifer Kestner and husband, Jason; sisters, Trudy Coleman and husband, Ron, Karen Shelton; brothers, Gary Hale and wife, Martie and Joe Hale; the joy of his life, his grandson, Drew Fogleman; best friends, Tom Mathews and Robert Turner; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends 11:00 am until 12:45 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Mike Stout officiating. Music will be under the direction of Freda Johnson.

A Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Garden B. Serving as pallbearers, “Cub” Vester Coffey, Bob Cleek, Chuck Ramey, Ron Coleman Larry Fleenor, Drew Fogleman, Jack Patrick and Mark McDavid.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in Tim’s honor be made to, The Tim Hale Memorial Fund, Knoxville T.V.A. Employees Credit Union, Account # 65379239 by calling (800) 467-5427 to assist Liz with funeral expenses.

The care of Pastor Stephen Tim Hale and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.