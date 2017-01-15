John Bell Cox, Jr. “JB”

He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Cox; son, John Homer; parents, John and Cleda Cox; and siblings, Delores Brown and Buford Cox.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Carmen Cox; children, Karen, Christopher, Heather, and spouses, Deuce, Nicky, Michael, Brandon and spouses; the light of his life, his five grandchildren, Cory and Krysta Cross, Abby and Becca Jessen, and Angie Ward; brothers, Charles, Jim, and Jerry; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life Gathering with family and friends will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2017, at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military Rites accorded by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265. Those attended are asked to assemble at the graveside at 12:45 p.m.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Christopher Cox, Ivan Cox, Cory Cross, Marty Swartz, Alan Jessen, Jr., Michael Jessen, Brandon Jessen, Kenneth Cox, Ray Estep, John Lawson, Robert Duty, and Steve Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to USMC Toys For Tots.

