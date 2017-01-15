Evangelist Phil R. Kincer

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry N. and Cleo Kincer; and infant brother, Michael Kincer.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Duncan Kincer; children, Tara Kincer, Kelly Nottingham (James) and Dustin Kincer; 2 step-sons. Ben and Nathan Duncan; 3 grandsons; 2 granddaughters; 2 step-grandsons; great-grandson; 2 brothers; a sister; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Robin Beard to assist with funeral expenses at 995 Lovelace Rd. Fall Branch, TN 37656.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 6:00 pm with Rev. Rick Kincer and Rev. Bob Cole officiating. A military graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 presiding. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com

