Shirley Marie Gragg

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, J.; son, Randall; and granddaughter, Robin.

Shirley is survived by her children, Diane Lane and husband, Pat, Martha Mitchell and husband, Danny, Toby Gragg and wife, Rosie, Tina Lane, William “Old Man” Gragg and wife, Betsy, Vickie Salisbury and husband, Robert and Nellie Olterman and husband, Travis; 22 grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Mercia Chankin, Jeanette Martin and Joyce Ready; brothers, Willie Hickman and Lee Hickman; several nieces and nephews; and special niece, Karen and Jr. Weaver.

Special thanks to Dr. Franzus and staff for their love and care and to the hospice staff.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Brother Lee Gragg officiating.

The graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 am at Roller Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be sons and sons-in-law.

