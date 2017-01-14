Samuel R. Dandy

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, & gardening. He enjoyed keeping his vehicles clean. He worked for the Red Lion Cigar factory and loved his feline companion “Fuzzy Dandy”.

He was proceeded his parents, Michael and Martha Dandy; and two brothers, Ralph Dandy and Willard Dandy.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Dandy, of the home; his six children, Sam Dandy Jr. wife Zina, Terry Dandy, Tony Dandy wife Vickie, Cyndee Dandy, Troy Dandy wife April, Tammy Dandy, fourteen grandchildren; Calina, Amanda, Travis, Terry Jr, Heather, Corey, Elizabeth, Josh, Michael, Justin, McKenzie, Kellie, & Ryan; four great grandchildren; Haley, Mileena, Harley, Truly; siblings Flora May, Nadine, Charlotte, Gladys, Mary, Mike Half-brother Gary Ronnie, and Mark several other close relatives friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday (Jan. 16 2017) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the visitation at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap VA.

The funeral service will be conducted following the service with Pastor Brad Stapleton officiating.

The committal service will follow in Glencoe Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

