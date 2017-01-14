Rex Edison Scott

He is survived by his daughter, Joan Cusaac and husband Brett; son, David Scott and wife Tammy; sister, Rebecca (June) Sturgill and husband John Paul; brothers, Jack Scott, Shannon Scott and wife Sherry, Kyle (Gilmer) Scott and wife Gwenn, Gordon Scott, Anthony Scott, Jerry Scott and wife Cindy; and special brother-in-law, Billy Jessee.

A masonic service conducted by the Piney Flats MM Martin Lodge 547 will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2017 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow with Minister Bob Robinson officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. The entombment will follow the service in the Glenwood Mausoleum. Military honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.