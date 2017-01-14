logo

BRISTOL - Rex Edison Scott, age 82, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, January 13, 2017 at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. He was born March 11, 1934 in Norton, Va., a son of the late Ted and Mabel Robinette Scott. Rex was a U.S. Army Veteran. He retired from Sperry Univac with over 30 years of service. Rex was a member of 31 years for the Masonic Lodge MM Martin #547 in Piney Flats. He was a member of Avoca Christian Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna M. Scott; sister, Barbara Jessee; infant sister, Elizabeth Scott; and brothers, Bobby (Joe) Scott and Johnny (Mack) Scott.

He is survived by his daughter, Joan Cusaac and husband Brett; son, David Scott and wife Tammy; sister, Rebecca (June) Sturgill and husband John Paul; brothers, Jack Scott, Shannon Scott and wife Sherry, Kyle (Gilmer) Scott and wife Gwenn, Gordon Scott, Anthony Scott, Jerry Scott and wife Cindy; and special brother-in-law, Billy Jessee.

A masonic service conducted by the Piney Flats MM Martin Lodge 547 will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2017 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow with Minister Bob Robinson officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. The entombment will follow the service in the Glenwood Mausoleum. Military honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard.

