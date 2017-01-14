Pauline Price

She was born in Newport, TN on February 21, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Coral L and Noah Ottinger. Other than her parents Pauline was also preceded in death by sisters, Lois Hite, Ruth Ottinger and a brother Ralph Masoner. She was a member of the State Line Baptist Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Huleen Deanie Miller of Kingsport, her precious grandson Chris Miller of Shanghai China; a niece Lisa Horne (Mike); 2 great-nieces, Madison and Katie; a niece, Teresa Strickler (Kelly); great niece Taylor Strickler.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

The family would like to express special thanks to the 200 Wing at Wexford House.

