Paul L. Fleming

He was born in Clintwood, VA on November 3, 1922 to A. A. “Fox” Fleming and Susan Nan Hughes Fleming. He married Pauline Branham, his high school sweetheart. Paul was soon off to World War II for a tour of duty in the United States Navy (May 27, 1943- December 1, 1945), assigned to the USS LST-40 in the Asian-Pacific Theater and later served in the Korean Conflict (1950-1952).

After the war, he served as a Kingsport City Police Officer (1947-1952). Paul was active in Scottish Rites, Free Order of Mason (32nd DEGREE MASON), Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and the Kingsport Civitan Club where he was awarded Civitan of the Year in 1968-69. He served on many committees for the city of Kingsport, including the Community Chest and Chamber of Commerce.

Paul was an EXXON (ESSO) Service Station Dealer at Brooks Circle, Lynn Garden Drive, and W. Sullivan Street. He also operated U-HAUL and Econo Car rental businesses. He always provided excellent customer service and was known as an outstanding EXXON dealer having been twice recognized as best in the district by EXXON (ESSO). Paul retired from Exxon in 1979. He was also a partner in Motor Parts, Inc. of Kingsport.

He accepted the Lord as his Savior and was baptized in 1947 becoming a member of Lynn Garden Baptist Church. Later he served as an ordained Deacon of Temple Baptist Church and served on the Building Committee. Upon moving to Florida, he was a member of First Baptist Church of Indialantic, FL, later, becoming a member of Eau Gallie First Baptist Church in Melbourne, FL where he served as a greeter, a member of the Communion Committee and a faithful member of the Adult Fellowship Committee. He loved and faithfully served the Lord, his church, his country, and his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents A. A. “Fox” Fleming and Susan Nan Hughes Fleming, brothers Harold Fleming, Tilden Fleming, David “Dee” Fleming, Jim Fleming, and sister Betty (Cline) Franklin.

Paul is survived by his bride of over 74 years, Pauline Branham Fleming of Victoria Landing, Melbourne, FL; son Donnie B. (Diana) Fleming of Kingsport, TN; daughters Suzanne Fleming of Chester, VA, and Kathy (Ronnie) Fleming Moody of Jefferson City, TN; grandchildren Cindy(Walt) Johnson, Kristy (Kevin) Lane, Polly (Richard) Easterling of Kingsport; Julie (Steven) Smith of Lebanon, TN and Andrew Fleming Wiles of Jefferson City, TN; including 7 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport, TN from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm, a service to follow with Rev. Richard Harris, officiating.

A Military Graveside Service and burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park, Kingsport, TN with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. Pallbearers will be Andrew Wiles, Ronnie Moody, Walt Johnson, Kevin Lane, Richard Easterling, Steven Smith, Jason Price, Alex Keesee. Honorary Pallbearers will be Donevin Lane, Owen Smith, Taylor Bortz, Peyton Keesee.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eau Gallie First Baptist Church, 1501 West Eau Gallie Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32935 or to the charity of your choice.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport, is serving the Fleming family.