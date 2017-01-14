Maxie Ellen Bradley Gordon

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred T. Gordon; son, Harley F. Gordon; parents, Holland and Agnes Bradley; brothers, Hobart, Paul, Namon, Austin, Johnny, Sr.; sisters, Willa Lee Burton, Marie Burton Gray, Magnolia Johnson.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Karen) Gordon of Bulls Gap, Stanley (Greta) Gordon, Leshia (Tim) Campbell, all of Morristown; grandchildren, Brad and Ben Gordon, Stephanie Johnson, Johnny Miller, Eric Gordon, Meagan Kelley, Leslie Carpenter, Maxie Campbell, Tammie Bowlin, Kathleen Hayes; great-grandchildren, Austin, Neyland, Will, Molly, Gunnar, Savannah, Grace, Matthew, John, Rylan, Maddie, Morgan, Owen, Chelsea, Kayla, Jerome, Eli; brother, Sonny (Jean) Bradley; several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to her friends and neighbors: Teresa Murrell, Betty Hughes, Robie Howe Larmer, Carolyn Davis, Sylvajean Mitchell, and Roy Hicks.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2017, at Burem Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. George “Fuzz” Bradley and Rev. Glen Bradley officiating. Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2017, at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.