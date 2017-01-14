Jack B. Williams

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grace and B. Williams.

Jack is survived by his wife, of 56 years, Anna Maye Williams; daughters, Debbie Camper of Kingsport and Denise Burke and husband, Joey of Chattanooga; grandchildren, Emily and Jennifer Burke, and Christopher Camper; uncles, William Carmack and wife, Fay of Bristol, and Robert Carmack and wife, Betty of Bristol; and several cousins.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm with Pastor Christi Taylor officiating.

The graveside service will be held on Monday at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Military Rites will be conducted by American Legion Posts 3/265.

Memorial contributions can be made to Vermont United Methodist Church, Barnabas Committee, 1817 Bloomingdale Rd. Kingsport, TN 37660.

