Hubert Begley

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosa Mae Begley; parents, Bud and Martha Cavin Begley; brother, James; sister, Lena Mae Overbay; and 2 infant sisters.

Hubert is survived by 3 daughters, Rosa Nelson and husband, James, Carolyn Bledsoe and husband, Larry, and Phyllis Zigler and husband, Bill; 3 sons, Hubert Sevier Begley, Jr. and wife, Teresa, Jackie Harold Begley and Ralph Stanley Begley and wife, Nancy; 24 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren.

A special thanks to Amedysis Hospice and Larry and Katie.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6-9:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

The funeral service will be held on Sunday at 12:30 pm at Calvary Worship Center with Rev. Ron Bledsoe and Rev. Phillip McNutt officiating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Joshua Bledsoe will be a Honorary Pallbearers.

