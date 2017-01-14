(George) Mitchell, Wayne (Connie) Young, Cindy (Gary) Laws, Robert (Sue) Young and Laurel (Jeff) Bledsoe; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; one sister, Lorene (Cecil) Lawson and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by special caregivers Simone Edwards, Brittany Bledsoe, Lillian Combs, Karen Mandziuk, Melissa Tritt and Bobby Bernhagan. Harold was a WW II Veteran serving in the Phillipines. The family is very grateful for his service. He lived a long life and had many dear friends. His concern for his neighbors welfare continued until the day he died.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Monday, January 16, 2017 in the Province Funeral Home Sanctuary in Pennington Gap with Pastors David Coryell and Chuck Grimm officiating. Special singing by Through Grace.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. Monday until time of services.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at the Ward Cemetery in Stickleyville next to his beloved wife and sons.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 for the service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefunerahome.com We are located at 42098 E. Morgan Ave.

Pennington Gap, VA 24277 Phone 276-546-2456 Province Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family of Harold Lee Young.