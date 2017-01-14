Edith Ruth Catron Olinger

Edith worked, studied, and was a household engineer during the child raising years. She loved nature, art, gardening, birds, hiking, and camping. She was a Virginia Master Gardener, a long time member of the Tri-Cities Daylily Society, the Southern Appalachian Plant Society, The Sierra Club, and The Nature Conservancy.

Her final church home was Holston View United Methodist Church.

She came from a large family. She is preceded in death by husband, Clarence; father, Roy McKinley Catron; mother, Mary Ellen Bruner Catron; sisters, Nell Martin, Julia Beuris, Lois Cox, Dora Catron, Troy Thacker, Barbara Williams, Carol Lynn Catron and brother, Michael Catron.

Surviving family include brothers, Frank Catron (Jane), Larry Catron ( Linda), and sister, Mary Ann Catron; children, Danny Edward Olinger, Deanna Elaine Olinger ( Chuck Conner)aqnd Nina Rosalie Olinger Shutko. She had 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter, many neices and nephews as well as many loving lifelong friends.

The family would like to thank Edith's niece, Phyllis Catron, Amedysis Hospice, Wexford House Nursing Home and Madison House Assisted Living for their loving care these last few years.

To honor Edith's life, gifts in her memory may be made to any conservation organization of choice or the Alzheimer's Association.

A Celebration of Life for Edith will be held at the Yuma Ruritan Club, Weber City, VA on April 22, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.