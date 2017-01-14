Edith Fagans

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Fagans; father, Chester Gentry; mother, Rosie Gentry; son, Richard (Bub) Jonas; brothers Everett Gentry, Elmer Gentry and Bobby Gentry; and sister, Edna Light.

Edith is survived by her son, Darrell Jonas and wife, Tonie; daughters, Donna Proffitt and husband, James, and Valorie Elton and husband, Keith; brother, Clyde Gentry, Ken Gentry and wife, Carlos, and John Gentry and wife, Pam; sisters, Shirley Harris and late husband, Don, Phyllis Gentry, and Linda Reed and husband, Dallas; several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also had 3 furbabies that she loved so dearly, B.J., Dax and Sassy.

The daughter, Valorie, would like to give a very special thank you to Edith’s sister, Shirley Harris and daughters, Pam Greer and Sandy Blankenbeckler. Without you, I don’t know how we would have made it this far – love you so much.

The family will receive friends at anytime at the home of the daughter, Valorie Elton or sister, Shirley Harris, 217 Hugh Cox Rd., Gray. The visitation will be held on Sunday from 6-8:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

The funeral service will be held on Monday at 12:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Rev. Roy Morelock officiating. The burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.

