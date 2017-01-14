Dova L. Richards Dodson

She is survived by her daughters, Donna S. Dodson of Raleigh, NC, Debra Brockman and husband, Jim of Morrison, IL; sons, Jimmy Dodson and wife, Judy of Greeneville, Gene Dodson and wife, Virginia of Rogersville, Michael Dodson of CO; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandson; sisters, Vada Ward of Popular Bluff, MO, Theresa Whitaker and husband, Tim of Pocahontas, AR; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation hours will be 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M., Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Sunday, January 15, 2017 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Robby Drinnon officiating. Burial will follow in Providence Cemetery.

