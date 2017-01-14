Doris “Dot” Ann Charles

She was a lifetime farmer and sold milk to Kraft for many years. She worked at Couch Greenhouse for several years. She loved working in her garden and flowers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Charles; and son, Michael L. Shanks.

She is survived by her daughters, Judy (Roger) Bowery, Ann (Avery Williams) Charles; son, Woodroe (Margie) Charles; brother, Lynn (Audrey) Synamon. She had six grandchildren, Amy Bowery (fiancé, Jason Pendleton), Jennifer (Brad) Loggans, Jamie (Jamie) Miller, Mary Ann (Anthony) Davis, Michelle (Richie) Crowder, and Miranda (Kurt) Bennett; ten great grandchildren; very special friends and neighbor, Joe and Judy Starnes, R.W. Gillespie, and Debbie King.

A special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Jeff McCoy, Amber Hurd, Jessica Moore, Sabra Jones, Becky Jeffers, and Stephanie Manis.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Jody Davis officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, January 16, 2017 at Highland Cemetery with Rev. Patricia Tipton officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.