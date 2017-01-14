Bonnie Jean Wagenseller Holmes

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her maternal uncles, Edward David and Joseph Francis Christensen.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Kerilyn; her grandson, Brandon and granddaughter, Samantha. She is also survived by her sister, Christine and her brother, Robert.

Bonnie loved and was loyal to her family and her friends. Bonnie resided in Bucks County, PA; Delanco and Riverside, NJ; and Mount Pulaski, Ill, before moving to Tennessee in 2002.In her youth, Bonnie loved caring for the horses at the stables behind Heacock Nursery in Edgewood, PA. She loved all lost animals and was known for bringing all kinds of critters home with her.In the 90s, Bonnie worked for Drew Souza Design Studio in Mount Pulaski, Ill. Prior to her illness, she was an independent contractor with the Kingsport Times News. Bonnie was a dedicated member of the Democratic Party in Hawkins County, TN. She served as the Vice-president of the Democratic Women’s Club for one year from 2009 to 2010.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bonnie's name to Habitat For Humanity, the Grainger County Humane Society, or the Family Resource Center in Rogersville, TN.

A Memorial Service will be held 1 pm on Monday, January 16, 2017 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Morristown. Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.