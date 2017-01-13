He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served with the 82nd Airborne at Ft. Bragg during the Vietnam era. He was also a proud member of the NRA. Tommy was a "jack of all trades", with skills ranging from masonry, welding, truck driving, and carpentry, and was an accomplished gardener. Tom would do anything for anyone at any time and had a heart of gold, but wasn't afraid to "tune you up" a little if you needed it. He was a protector of his family and friends, and always made time to visit folks in times of need.

Tommy was a member of Lone Oak Missionary Baptist Church and loved the Lord. He and his friend, James Ratliff, laid the stones on the foundation of the church, of which he attended for 25 years.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 23 years, Olisa Horton; daughters, Jodi and Melody Horton, and Amy Greer; grandsons, Blake Sells and Tanner McPeek; sisters, Ann Byington and husband Rick, Virginia Davis, Georgia Berry and husband Butch, Amy Crawford and husband Frank, Bonnie Williams, and Mary Hickman; brothers, Phillip Williams, Lowell Williams and wife Louella, James Woodrow Williams and wife Janet; mother-in-law, Lois "Tiny" Gilliam; brothers-in-law, Doak Gilliam and wife Sarah, Benny Gilliam and wife Barbara, and Mark Gilliam; uncles, Lonnie "Ronnie" Horton and Wayne Horton; and aunt, Pat Mallory. Many very special nieces and nephews also survive along with a host of friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 14, 2017, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Johnny Seymore officiating. The graveside service will be held on Sunday at 2:00 pm in Clyde Williams Cemetery on Frost Road. Military rites will be provided by the Hawkins County Honor Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard. Friends may also visit at his home at any other time. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.