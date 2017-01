Robert Wayne (Robby) Mullins

FALL BRANCH - Robert Wayne (Robby) Mullins, 45, passed away Jan. 8 at his home after a long illness. Left behind to cherish Robby's memory are: his parents, Wayne and Sue Mullins; his son, Robert ("R.J") Wayne Mullins Jr.; R.J.'s mother, Lisa Depew; his sister Tracie; and many loving family members and friends including several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.