Richard “R.C.” Hamilton

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Marjorie Elliott; one brother, Gentry Walker Hamilton. R.C. is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Hamilton; son and daughter-in-law, Gregory and Shawna Hamilton; daughter and fiancée, Amy Hamilton and Dennis Hines; two sisters, Sylvia Bowser and Martha Ferguson; grandchildren, Cheyanna “JoLee” Hamilton, Brantlee “Billy Bob” Hamilton, Justin Hines and Michelle, LeAnna Hines Surratt and Dennie; two great grandchildren, James and Emory Hines; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Hal Ferguson, Gentry Ferguson, J.J. Hamilton, Aaron Hamilton, Phil Deakins, Butch Robinson, Richard Hamilton, and Jimmy Elliott. Honorary Pallbearers will be Steve Hamilton, Wayne Almany, Roger Almany, G.N. Harrison, Kermit Morrison, Dan Deakins, Doug Deakins, Ernie Elliott, and Dwight Elliott.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jeff Farrow and his staff for the loving care shown to R.C. and family.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 13, 2017 from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Gray Funeral Home Chapel. They will also receive friends Saturday from 12 – 1 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. in the Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Darin Harrison and Rev. Terry Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in the East Tennessee Memorial Gardens.

