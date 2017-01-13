logo

KINGSPORT - Jack B. Williams, 83, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 12, 2017. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Jack was a man of quiet strength, he could be counted on for anything. Jack loved his family, they were everything to him. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Jack was a member of Vermont United Methodist Church and also a 50 year member of the American Legion Hammond Post #3. He retired from Eastman after 32 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grace and B. Williams.

Jack is survived by his wife, of 56 years, Anna Maye Williams; daughters, Debbie Camper of Kingsport and Denise Burke and husband, Joey of Chattanooga; grandchildren, Emily and Jennifer Burke, and Christopher Camper; uncles, William Carmack and wife, Fay of Bristol, and Robert Carmack and wife, Betty of Bristol; and several cousins.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm with Pastor Christi Taylor officiating.

The graveside service will be held on Monday at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Military Rites will be conducted by American Legion Posts 3/265.

Memorial contributions can be made to Vermont United Methodist Church, Barnabas Committee, 1817 Bloomingdale Rd. Kingsport, TN 37660.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Jack B. Williams.