KINGSPORT - Hubert Begley, 90, Kingsport, went to be with the Lord late Thursday evening, January 12, 2017, following an extended period of illness. Born in Clouds Bend, he had lived here his entire life. Hubert worked for Ridgefelds Country Club where he was a caretaker for the golf course before retiring. He was a member of the Calvary Worship Center on Lucy Road. Hubert loved to fish, wrestling and singing.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosa Mae Begley; parents, Bud and Martha Cavin Begley; brother, James; sister, Lena Mae Overbay; and 2 infant sisters.

Hubert is survived by 3 daughters, Rosa Nelson and husband, James, Carolyn Bledsoe and husband, Larry, and Phyllis Zigler and husband, Bill; 3 sons, Hubert Sevier Begley, Jr. and wife, Teresa, Jackie Harold Begley and Ralph Stanley Begley and wife, Nancy; 24 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren.

A special thanks to Amedysis Hospice and Larry and Katie.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6-9:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

The funeral service will be held on Sunday at 12:30 pm at Calvary Worship Center with Rev. Ron Bledsoe and Rev. Phillip McNutt officiating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Joshua Bledsoe will be a Honorary Pallbearers.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Hubert Begley.