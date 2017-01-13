Herman W. Anderson

Wayne was a member of Oak Glen Baptist Church in Yuma, VA. He retired from Weyerhaeuser after more than 40 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his two parents, Martha Lucille Anderson and Rev Herman Scott Anderson.

Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, J. Scott and David Anderson, grandchildren, Joshua and Courtney Anderson and his siblings, Larry Anderson, Rick Anderson, and Sandra Anderson-McHenry.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, January 14 starting promptly at 4pm, at Oak Glen Baptist Church, Yuma, VA with Rev. Danny Sykes, officiating.

In lieu of flowers his sons request donations be made to Erwin Health Care Center, 100 Stalling Lane, Erwin TN 37650.

The Anderson family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Erwin Health Care Center for the loving care they provided during Wayne’s stay.

You may send online condolences to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com

Carter-Trent funeral home, Kingsport, is serving the Anderson family.