Emory “Harris” Hawkins, Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda Hauk Hawkins; daughters, Melissa (Missy) Dillon and husband, Craig of Kingsport, TN, Amy Damiano of Lantana, FL, and Julie Way of Brunswick, GA; and grandsons, Brayden Harris Dillon, Tommy Harris, Shane A. Damiano, and James Edward Way III.

A family inurnment will be conducted on Saturday at First Broad Street United Methodist Church Columbarium.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at First Broad Street United Methodist Church Sanctuary with Rev. Joe Green and Rev. Jack Weikel officiating. The family will receive friends at the home following the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 East Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660, or to the Kingsport Animal Shelter, 2141 Idle Hour Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660.

