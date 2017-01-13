logo

KINGSPORT - Emory “Harris” Hawkins, Jr., 84, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Preston Place II, Kingsport. He was born August 30, 1932 in Aragon, GA, son of the late Emory Harris Hawkins, Sr. and Diamond Stroup Hawkins. Harris graduated from Ducktown High School and Clemson University in 1954 with a degree in Textile Engineering. Harris was able to witness Clemson University winning its second NCAA football national championship. Upon his graduation, he began his career in the Fibers Division of Eastman Kodak where he remained throughout his career. Harris was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed bird hunting and golf. He also had a great love of animals including his beloved bird dogs.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda Hauk Hawkins; daughters, Melissa (Missy) Dillon and husband, Craig of Kingsport, TN, Amy Damiano of Lantana, FL, and Julie Way of Brunswick, GA; and grandsons, Brayden Harris Dillon, Tommy Harris, Shane A. Damiano, and James Edward Way III.

A family inurnment will be conducted on Saturday at First Broad Street United Methodist Church Columbarium.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at First Broad Street United Methodist Church Sanctuary with Rev. Joe Green and Rev. Jack Weikel officiating. The family will receive friends at the home following the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 East Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660, or to the Kingsport Animal Shelter, 2141 Idle Hour Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660.

