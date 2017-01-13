He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Artie Ward; three brothers, Roy, Ray, and Robert “Pup” Ward; four sisters, Helen Eastep, Patsy Gray, Georgia Drain, and Mary “Dickie” Dunn.

Don is survived by his wife of 65 years, Clara Duncan Ward; one daughter, Donna Baines and husband, Kenny; one son, Tony Ward and wife, Christy; three grandsons, Brad Baines and Jana, Ben Ward, and Henry Ward; 1 great granddaughter, Kyle Baines; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center SICU for the great care that was given to Don.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Vic Wallace and Pastor Shawn Cutshall officiating.

The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at First Baptist Church of Fall Branch Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Charles Eastep, Steve Moffitt, Kenny Ward, Kenny Baines, Jeff Drain, and Brad Baines. Honorary pallbearers will be David Maltsburger, Jimmy Ward, Les Ward, Sammy Eastep, and Howard Eastep.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Fall Branch, Cemetery Fund, 1525 Highway 93, Fall Branch, TN 37656.

