Clarence Wayne Creech

He was born on March 20, 1959 to the Dorothy Harlow Creech and the late Clarence Creech. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elijah and Rosa Creech and C.L. and Lois Harlow; two sisters, Joyce Elaine Creech and Lisa Michelle Nichols; several uncles; and his beloved cat and friend, “Tails.”

In addition to his loving and devoted mother, Dorothy Creech, Wayne is survived by one sister, Kathy Johnson and husband Tony of Sneedville; nephew, Michael Nichols; niece, Amanda Johnson; great-nephew, Nathan Larry Cole Helton; and several aunts and uncles.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, in the Creech Family Cemetery in Blackwater, VA with Elder Harmon Willis officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at Robinette Funeral Home in Blackwater by 1:00 p.m. to travel in procession to the cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent and viewed by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Blackwater is serving the Creech family.