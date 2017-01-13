Betty Alexander Johnston

Betty was born in 1955 in Shreveport, LA. She previously lived in Longview, TX and currently was in Church Hill, TN. Betty worked as a nurse in both the Shreveport and Longview, TX areas. She enjoyed working with Baptist mission organizations and Cub Scouts. She was also very active in her children’s education.

Betty Johnston was preceded in death by her father, John Alexander. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, James David Johnston; mother, Doris Alexander; daughter, Kimberly Frederick (Chad); son, Michael Johnston; grandchildren, Kyndall and Kynzie Frederick; brother, Robert Alexander (Nancy); and numerous nieces and a nephew.

The family requests that memorials be made to First Baptist Church in Longview, TX.