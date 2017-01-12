Steven Ray Irick

Steve came to Hohenwald for another chance, and another chance he received, and another and another. Those who were closest to Steve rejoiced with him as he finished his Bachelors of Science in Psychology and worked toward his Masters in Health Care Management. Steve, at only 54, was ready to face a bright future. But, Steve was private, and in private he battled a war against his health that took away his future, and took him away from those that loved him and benefited from his constant optimism.

Steve is survived by two sons, Zachary and Blake Irick. He loved his parents, Gether Irick and the late Freda Snyder. He is preceded in death by his brother Tim Irick. He also leaves behind an enormous community of friends and a close knit group that considered him family and drew him in as such. His favorite quotes, songs, quit witted humor and silver lining attitude will be missed as well as his presence. Steve was a confessed believer in the Lord Jesus Christ and those left behind take comfort in the fact that he will no longer be in pain. Steve passed peacefully surrounded by close friends. A memorial service and life celebration will be held at General Assembly and Church of the Firstborn on Saturday, January 21st at 2:00 p.m. The address is 161 Baker Road, Hohenwald, TN. A special box will be there for anyone to drop a note to Steve, a memory or sentiment that will be buried along with a portion of his ashes in the near future where his headstone will be placed. Visitors are encouraged to bring that with them to place in the special box.