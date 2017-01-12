Ruby Adams

She is preceded in death by her parents, Hugh M. Price and Nettie Price; brothers, James, Bob and Carrol Price; sister, Lois Humphery.

Ruby is survived by her loving husband, Sonny Adams; daughters, Belinda (Dave) Williams and Joan Adams; two grandsons, Kyle Adams and Collin Williams; sister, Maryann (Carmel) Maddox; brother, Fred (Judy) Price; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 13, 2017, from 11:00 am till 1:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral ceremony will follow at 1:00 pm with Bobby Bentley officiating. The graveside service will follow at Courtney Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.