• Today at 3:55 PM

FRANKLIN - Ruble "Doc" Jeffers, 78, of Franklin TN, formerly of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2017. He was the son of the late Delno Jeffers and Rosa Miller Jeffers. An ETSU graduate, he retired from Eastman Chemical Company in Research. He was also a certified flight instructor and owned his own flight school, Skytrax, at the Tri-City Airport. What he was most known for was being a dynamic singer/songwriter. He recorded songs he had written on his own albums and they were also recorded by many other artists. Doc was a Freemason of Lodge #688 in Kingsport and involved with the Scottish Rite and was a Shriner for many years. He was also Past Patron of Liberty Chapter 198 Order of the Eastern Star. Doc was a Godly man and was a long time member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church while in Kingsport, and then a member of Franklin First United Methodist Church, Franklin, TN. He was an avid fan of the University of Tennessee football. One of his favorite pastimes was watching football and listening to John Ward on the radio. He served his country by serving in the Army. Doc served his community by coaching many children’s basketball/baseball teams as well as supporting his sons in Boy Scouts. He was a loving father who dearly loved his family, God and country.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister; sister, Darlene French Renner; and brother, Oval Jeffers.

Doc is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Jeffers, of Franklin, TN; sons, Michael Jeffers and wife Julie of Chapel Hill, TN, and Chad Jeffers of Franklin, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A Masonic Service will be at 7 p.m. with the funeral service following.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

The family extends special thanks to Dr. S. Nimmagadda and Amedisys Hospice for the excellent care provided to Doc.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Franklin First United Methodist Church (Building Fund), 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin, TN 37069, or Shriners Hospital, 950 West Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.

Please go to www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Ruble “Doc” Jeffers.