Ruble “Doc” Jeffers

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister; sister, Darlene French Renner; and brother, Oval Jeffers.

Doc is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Jeffers, of Franklin, TN; sons, Michael Jeffers and wife Julie of Chapel Hill, TN, and Chad Jeffers of Franklin, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A Masonic Service will be at 7 p.m. with the funeral service following.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

The family extends special thanks to Dr. S. Nimmagadda and Amedisys Hospice for the excellent care provided to Doc.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Franklin First United Methodist Church (Building Fund), 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin, TN 37069, or Shriners Hospital, 950 West Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.

