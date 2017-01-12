Robert (Clifford) Ferguson

Clifford was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County. He was of the Baptist Faith. He retired from Ingles where he was a Meat Cutter. He was a avid U.T. fan and loved to golf, enjoy sports, music, and loved playing his guitar.

Clifford is preceded in death by his Father, Willie Ferguson. Brother, Richard Ferguson. Sister, Lois Riner.

Clifford is survived by his only Daughter, Lisa Harris (David), of Kingsport, TN. Grandson, Logan Harris, of Kingsport, TN. Mother, Ruth Ferguson, of Buffalo, Iowa. Sister, Janice Carson (Jack), of Buffalo, Iowa. Brother, Junior Ferguson (Diane), of Kingsport, TN. Several Nieces and Nephews.

The family of Clifford Ferguson will receive friends Thursday, January 12, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at East Tennessee Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in our chapel at 8:00 p.m. with Dr. Greg Burton officiating.

Graveside Service will be conducted Friday, January 13, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at East Tennessee Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers will be, Doug Harris, Mark Harris, Bill Copas, Jr. Grills, Danny Weaver, Travis Horne.

East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, TN. 37617 is honored to serve the Clifford Ferguson family.