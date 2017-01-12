David Lee Ray is survived by his wife Zetta Ann Ray of Appalachia, VA; two sons Terry Ray, David and Renee Ray all of Appalachia, VA; two daughters, Priscilla Ray and Emily Ray of FL; three grandchildren, Carleigh Ray, Carson Ray and Lucas Ray; one great-granddaughter, Keighan Poff; special sister Donna Jeaudoin of Kansas; host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm Monday, January 16, 2017, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, Va. A memorial service will be conducted at 6 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Tony Nunley and Hunter McFarland officiating.