David Lee Ray

• Today at 2:41 PM

APPALACHIA, VA - David Lee Ray, 61, passed away January 11, 2017 at his residence. He was preceded by his mother, Virginia Mae Ray.

David Lee Ray is survived by his wife Zetta Ann Ray of Appalachia, VA; two sons Terry Ray, David and Renee Ray all of Appalachia, VA; two daughters, Priscilla Ray and Emily Ray of FL; three grandchildren, Carleigh Ray, Carson Ray and Lucas Ray; one great-granddaughter, Keighan Poff; special sister Donna Jeaudoin of Kansas; host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm Monday, January 16, 2017, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, Va. A memorial service will be conducted at 6 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Tony Nunley and Hunter McFarland officiating.