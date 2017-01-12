Claude Mefford

Survivors include his wife, Beatrice Anne Lewis Bowen Mefford, of Bluff City, Tennessee, son, Clyde Delano Mefford, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, stepson, Christopher Martin Matthews, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, sister and brother-in-law, Doris and David Powers, of Bluff City, Tennessee, and sisters-in-law Lillian Faye Laney Mefford, Lana Maggard Mefford, and Otta Mae Ramey Mefford; multiple nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, VA. A service of remembrance will be conducted at 7 PM in the funeral home chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, at support.pdf.org, or by mail at 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.