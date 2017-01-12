Claude Mefford

logo

BLUFF CITY, TN - Claude Delano Mefford, 80, of Bluff City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday morning, January 10th, 2017. He was born on April 20th, 1936, in Bear Creek, Wise County, Virginia. Mr. Mefford was a U.S. Army Veteran, former Baltimore City police officer, and retired United States Federal Marshal. Mr. Mefford was a Master Mason and a devoted father and husband who was loved very much and will be missed by many. He was the son of the late Fred Thomas Mefford and Essie Blaine Hall Mefford, and was also preceded in death by seven brothers, James Ray Mefford, Thomas Eugene Mefford, Fred Junior Mefford, Joseph Daniel Mefford, Jerry Clayton Mefford, Donald Edward Mefford, Billy Garland Mefford, two sisters, Meredith Pauline Mefford Laney, and Nola Jeweline Mefford Tusing Ponder. And his previous wife, Judith Anne Helmick Mefford.

Survivors include his wife, Beatrice Anne Lewis Bowen Mefford, of Bluff City, Tennessee, son, Clyde Delano Mefford, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, stepson, Christopher Martin Matthews, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, sister and brother-in-law, Doris and David Powers, of Bluff City, Tennessee, and sisters-in-law Lillian Faye Laney Mefford, Lana Maggard Mefford, and Otta Mae Ramey Mefford; multiple nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, VA. A service of remembrance will be conducted at 7 PM in the funeral home chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, at support.pdf.org, or by mail at 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.