He was a native of Washington County, Tn.

He was the son of the late Rufus and Edith Black.

He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Shirley Lucille Black.

Survivors include two sons, Rick Black and wife Lisa Black of Kingsport, Terry Black and wife Amy Black of Gray. A sister Edith Rosenacker and a brother Allen Black, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Black was preceded in death by two brothers, Orville Black and Harry Black and three sisters Jackie Hurst, Hattie Short, and Elsie Noah.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 13, 2017 from 5-6 PM and the memorial service will follow at 6 pm with Pastor Lloyd Jones of Gray United Methodist Church officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family of Charles Perry Black by signing the online guest registry found on the funeral home’s website (www.snydersmemorialgardens.com).

