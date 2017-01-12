Billy Paul Sams

Billy will be sorely missed by his daughter, Sara Sams; and his bonus daughter, Kendahl Seith Moore; his siblings, Sandra Sams Ervin and husband Kenny, Lois Sams Young and husband Ralph, Margaret Sams Hickam and husband Jeff, and Wayne Sams and wife Jenny; his loving nieces and nephews; his loyal and trusty sidekick Becky Cox; and countless others.

Billy was a man of worldly knowledge and useless interesting trivia. A true lover of music, books, history, and thought, he was (in)famous for his personalized mixed tapes. Billy shared his eternal mirth and his infectious and genuine laughter with all those he met. No matter your position in life, Billy treated you with the same respect and endless compassion. Everyone who ever knew him is a better person for having coming in contact with him. If you ever loved him, you always loved him. And if you ever knew him, you loved him.

Memorial Services will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, Tennessee on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. with a reception to follow. Family and friends request memorial donations be made to the Anderson County Bar Association, 109 West Tennessee Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, to be designated for the Anderson County Law Library, which will be memorialized in Billy's name, and Student Scholarships.

