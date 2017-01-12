Arlene E. Shanks

Arlene was born January 4, 1933 in Kingsport, TN and was the daughter of Rufus T. Franklin and Adeline E. Miller Franklin. Arlene graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1950. She attended the University of Tennessee-Memphis and completed her internship at Mercy Hospital in New Orleans, LA. She graduated from the University of Tennessee-Memphis in 1955 as a registered nurse. She later went on to become a nurse anesthetist. Arlene worked in the medical field for over 50 years as a nurse anesthetist and registered nurse. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Kingsport.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, J.C. Shanks Jr. and parents, Rufus and Adeline Franklin.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Suzy Shanks of Church Hill, Jimmy Shanks of Kingsport, and Randy and Kristine Shanks of Mt. Juliet, TN; 6 grandchildren, Danielle Shanks (fiancé, David Ringley Jr.), James Shanks and wife, Brittany, Joshua Shanks, Megan Shanks (Tony Montemarano), Jacob Shanks and Katherine Shanks; 2 great-grandchildren, Emma and Olivia Shanks.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 8:00 pm with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating. Entombment services will be held at 11:00 am on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be sons and grandsons. All those wishing to go in procession to the entombment are asked to meet at Carter-Trent at 10:00 am on Sunday.

