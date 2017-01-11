Zane was a member of the First Christian Church, Big Stone Gap. She also attended First Christian Church of Appalachia and Heritage Church of God in Big Stone Gap.

Zane was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Melinda Riddle; her devoted husband, Tommy E. Stone; her loving sister, Marceline Riddle Honeycutt and her husband, James E. Honeycutt; and her son-in-law, Billy M. Vandergriff.

Zane is survived by her only daughter, Susie Vandergriff Whitt and son-in-law, Bill Whitt of Big Stone Gap; one grandson, William Shane Vandergriff of Big Stone Gap; cousins, Henry and Rita Wright of Lexington, KY; and an “adopted” son of many years, Ted Leisenring of Philadelphia, PA. Zane is also survived by her special canine companions, Shadow and Cowboy and a host of special family and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 13, 2017 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. W., Big Stone Gap, VA. Funeral services will follow with Rev. Ronnie Mutter and Tom Williams officiating.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Stone Gap, VA with Pastor Garrett Lee officiating. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Gilliam Funeral Home to leave at 10:30 in procession to the cemetery. Shane Vandergriff, Ted Leisenring, Freddy Clark, Ralph Fig, Don Clark, Jim Burke, Gary Sexton and Ray Moore will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heritage Church of God, 775 Wood Ave. E., Big Stone Gap, VA 24219.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Zane Riddle Stone.