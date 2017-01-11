Left to cherish his memory along with his parents are his godmother Carol Taggart of Southold, NY, godfather Bill Mowry of Charlotte, NC, along with Uncles’ John, Bill and Billy, Aunts’ Tricia and Carol, cousins Richard, Matthew, Peter, Eva, Diana, Gracie, special cousins Mary Jean Conlon and Warren Mowry, and many lifelong friends from Kingsport.

Proverbs 3:5, "Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding."

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm Friday, January 13, 2017 in The Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Private Family Funeral Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Saturday, January 14, 2017 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church with The Reverend Steve White officiating assisted by Deacon Christopher Harpster.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in Stephen's honor be made to the Haven of Mercy Ministries, P.O. Box 5490, Johnson City, TN. 37602.

The care of Stephen Weeks Mowry III and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.