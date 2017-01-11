He was preceded in death by his parents Douglas and Ruth Cook; three brothers, Ronnie Wallace, Stanley Wallace, and Randy Cook.

Survivors include his loving wife of 12 years, Trina Cook; son, Douglas Scott Cook; daughters, Emily, Kristin, and Lillian Fuson; sister, Renee Carper and husband Ron; father and mother -in-law, Johnny and Claudia Amburgey; grandfather-in-law, Frank Miller; along with several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends from 4pm to 6pm on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home 520 Watauga St. A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Jerry Musick officiating. Friends may also call or visit anytime at his home. Honorary pallbearers will be Jamie Burns, Tony Monk, Joe Lovelace, and Joe Townsend.

