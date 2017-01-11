Paul David Saxon

Rev. John Saxon, Paul’s father, was the Nazarene Church District Superintendent of the state of TN. The Saxon family later moved to Mississippi, his home state. The Saxon family attended the First Church of Nazarene in Hattiesburg.

Paul and Patsy were united in marriage in June 15, 1974. Paul started the men’s ministry at Southview Community Church in 2014. Paul has been a lifelong believer in Christ.

After graduation, Paul joined the Marines and served four years. He had various jobs after the Marines, but decided his true passion was software programming. Software programming became his career for the next 40 years. Paul was a software engineer in various places such as Atlanta, GA and Seattle, WA. Paul retired in 2007 in Kingsport, TN.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by three brothers, John Wesley, Joseph B., and Samuel Nathaniel Saxon; and one sister, Ruth Ora Saxon.

Left to cherish his memories is his loving wife of 42 years, Patsy Mercer Saxon; two brothers, Daniel Isaiah Saxon & wife Molly and Stephen Apollos Saxon & wife Brenda; five sisters, Anna Lloyd Wendell, Mary Lee Fielder, Esther Odessa Saxon, Elizabeth Saxon, and Rebecca Lyon; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday (January 14, 2016) from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Southview Community Church (1235 Moreland Drive, Kingsport, TN 37664). Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Bill Willis officiating.

Committal services will follow the funeral services in the Garden of Everlasting Life II at East Lawn Memorial Park. Military rites will be provided by American Legion Posts 3/265.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be made to the Saxon family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Saxon family.