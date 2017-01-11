Nina G. Fleming

Nina was a native of Church Hill but had spent most of her life in Kingsport. She was a member of First Christian Church of Kingsport. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and a special friend to all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Joe Frank Fleming, Sr.; one daughter, Teresa Ruth Schmitt; her parents, Neal and Eliza Skelton Gibbons; one brother, Elmer Gibbons.

She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Joe Frank, Jr., and Lucy Fleming, Kingsport; Gregory Scott and Angela Fleming, Clinton, TN; Kenneth Neal and Michelle Fleming; Aiken, SC; son-in-law, Hank Schmitt, Knoxville; three granddaughters, Morgan Fleming, Megan Fleming and Georgia Brunt and husband Tom; four great grandchildren, Hayden, Walker, Tatum and Austin.

The family appreciates Mother’s neighbor and close friend, H. L. Johnson and a special thank you to Patsy Lane, Betty Morelock and support staff members of Amedisys Hospice of Kingsport and BrightStar Home Health of Bristol.

A private family entombment service will take place Friday, January 13th at 10:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Funeral Home Mausoleum

A memorial service will be conducted Friday at 1:00 p.m. at First Christian Church of Kingsport with Rev. Phipp Sams officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Christian Church of Kingsport or charity of choice.

